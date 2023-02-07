The city of Ardmore awaits residents approval on sales taxes renewal

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- The 10 year renewal of the GAPS funding will be on the ballots just a little over a week.

The city explains the impedance and the purpose of funding. On the ballot in Ardmore are two propositions.

The first is a one quarter of one percent sales tax allotted for economic development.

“Small investments that are members of our community members and residents at our stores,”

said CEO and President of ADA Bill Murphy, " $100 purchases at a time but they build up over

the course of a year, and they certainly are incredibly important to our efforts.”

Proposition two is a half percent sales tax. Which funds everything from water and street to police and fire.

These taxes assist in the funding of equipment first responders need to keep the community safe.

Funding City Manager Kevin Boatright says it is critical.

“If we didn’t have the revenue to pay that there would definitely be items needed by police and fire, and some

infrastructure needs that would be postponed or not purchased.” Boatright said.

City leaders remind Ardmore voters that these aren’t new added sales taxes, but renewals of existing ones.

" This is a sales tax renewal. This is not a new tax. This is something already in the books,” said Boatright,

" This is just something to keep it going for the next 10 year period so there is no tax.”

The GAPS taxes fund equipment as small as walkie talkies or as big as fire trucks. The special election ballots are set for February 14.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.