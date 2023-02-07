City of Durant is thanking the community

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Last week’s winter weather left many cities in Texoma in a bind, but a lot of residents stepped up to help including the people of Durant.

The City of Durant is saying thank you to the community after several local businesses chipped in to help feed city workers after they put in long hours during last week’s ice storms.

The Durant Regional Operational center may look clear now.. but a week ago, that wasn’t the case.

“We went to 24 hour operation, and so we were staffed with approximately 10 employees from Durant Emergency Management, Choctaw Nation Emergency Management, and Bryan County Emergency Management here from Monday at 7 a.m. through Thursday at 4 p.m.,” Durant Emergency Management Deputy Director Richard Ezell said.

Which didn’t go un-noticed, as places such as Marcos Pizza, Asian Gourmet, and Magnolia Cafe teamed up with local organizations such as First United Bank and the Durant Area of Commerce to supply meals to city employees working hard to keep residents safe.

“I think that’s one of the beauties of this area, is the collaboration that we all come together and take care of each other, and I think from an emergency management perspective, that’s always been our main goal, is just taking care of the community, and in this instance, the community helped to take care of us, and it’s always very much appreciated,” Director of Community Protection Jeff Hansen said.

