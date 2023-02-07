Colbert School bus driver arrested for child porn

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert Public School employee is in jail on child pornography charges.

52-year-old Charles Lee Forester, a bus driver and teacher’s aid at Colbert Public School, was arrested at his home in Atoka County after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they received a tip that he allegedly sent child porn images to someone in New York.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, during the arrest Forester admitted to possessing child porn, but claims it was sent to him on Facebook messenger. Forester claimed it was a one-time incident, however after a search of his phone investigators found multiple searches related to child porn.

Investigators said Forester told them he had about 20 child porn photos and videos saved on the phone.

Colbert School Superintendent Jarvis Dobbs said that Forester is on paid suspension until further notice.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.