Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A driver in Kentucky is accused of drinking beer during a routine traffic stop, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.

Officers said they could smell alcohol when they pulled him over and could see an open can of beer in the console along with other open cans in the car.

When the officer returned to his patrol car to run Craig’s license, he said he could see him take a drink out of the beer can.

According to authorities, Craig failed field sobriety tests and at one point told the officer he forgot how to count. He also admitted to drinking and vaping a THC pen.

Officials said Craig had a blood alcohol concentration of .121.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old...
Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Man wanted for murder, police say
Andrew Swartz, 37, was arrested after police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana in his car...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
Durant PD held a procession before laying K-9 Officer Bors to rest on Monday
Durant PD holds procession for fallen K-9
The Hilburn’s were pinned for almost two hours before being freed by the Marietta Fire...
Love Co. crash leaves one dead and three in the hospital

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
Linda Thompson is forever grateful to everyone who helped after she suffered cardiac arrest at...
Woman saved by gym members after suffering cardiac arrest during workout
Chair Jerome Powell has been stressing that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Fed Chair Powell sees ‘significant’ inflation drop in 2023
Tracking your subscription services
Expert advice for managing recurring subscriptions
Expert advice for managing recurring subscriptions