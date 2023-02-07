Gunter Football sends trio to college ranks

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - After a slight signing day delay due to weather, Gunter Football officially sends three athletes to the college level after yet another impressive season.

Beginning with a pair of Tigers headed not too far from home. Ashton Bennett who was named to the Max Preps All-American team at Linebacker this past season and Ryan Cassidy, who helped anchor the Tiger offensive line while allowing 0 sacks in 2022, both sign with coach Atterberry and the Southeastern Savage Storm.

“Coach Atterberry is a great guy,” said Bennett. “I have a great relationship with him, and I think it’ll just be fun to play for him and hopefully build something at Southeastern.”

“I mean it’s going to feel good because I’m going to be able to come home every weekend and be with my family,” said Cassidy. “Plus, I still get a home cooked meal every now and then from mom.”

Then it was Texoma’s ultimate utility player’s turn. Phoenix Grant is headed to the Ivy League, officially signing with Yale to play Safety for the Bulldogs in 2023.

“The football is also of high importance there. I mean they’re getting a brand-new locker-room, brand-new facility, the stadium is really cool, and I really bonded with the coaches there as well,” said Grant. “I love the coaching staff there and it seemed like a really good fit for me.”

