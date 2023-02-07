Texoma Local
Gunter’s Marshall and Williams sign to move onto next level

Gunter's Marshall to LeTourneau, Williams signs with Navarro
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - After a hot start to signing day in Gunter, Lady Tiger athletics continues the streak by sending two more athletes to college level.

First up it was Caroline Marshall who puts pen to paper to continue her career at LeTourneau University, as she now joins the Yellow Jackets Tennis team.

“It was just the feeling of acceptance when I got there and I felt welcome,” said Marshall. “It felt like I belonged their and I’m not just another player.”

Then it was Lizzie Williams continuing the action in Gunter. She’s headed to Navarro College to join the Bulldog Softball squad on the diamond. Officially capping off a great day for Gunter athletics.

“The coaches just really aligned with how I felt about softball. They understood me, they understood my journey,” said Williams. “They’re Christians just like I am, and they felt the same that I did, and I just felt very welcomed.”

