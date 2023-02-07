Texoma Local
Hazmat spill shuts down highway, Arkansas man injured after crash

An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County Tuesday morning.
An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tony McGee, 63, was southbound on US-69 when a semi overturned and he struck it.

McGee was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by the Stringtown Fire Department.

Troopers said McGee was transported to the McAlester Regional Health Center with head, arm, and leg injuries. He was reported to be in stable condition.

The semi driver, Cornell Martin Jr, 39, of Fort Worth, was not injured.

The crash resulted in a hazmat spill with a slow leak which shut down US-69 southbound, south of OK-131.

Troopers and the Stringtown Fire Department were on scene. Hazmat Specialist were reported to be enroute around 9 a.m.

The highway was closed for about two hours before reopening.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

