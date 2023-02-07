Healdton man arrested; charged with possession with intent to distribute

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man arrested last fall, accused of soliciting a minor for sex, faces a new charge after police caught him with meth.

According to court records from the state of Oklahoma, Anthony Leroy Byrd, 61, was arrested on Sunday for possession with intent to distribute.

Byrd was previously arrested in October after an online predator exposure group posed as a teenage girl on Facebook, and allegedly received several explicit messages from Byrd. Court records show Byrd posted $5,000 bond on Jan. 17.

Byrd is now being held without bond in the Carter County Jail.

