Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man scales Phoenix skyscraper

A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.(Source: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Rescue crews were waiting at the top of Chase Tower as a man scaled the building Tuesday morning..

Police and firefighters responded to Chase Tower shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Video from the scene shows a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the streets below.

He made it to the top of the tower around 10:45 a.m.

Other information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old...
Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Man wanted for murder, police say
Andrew Swartz, 37, was arrested after police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana in his car...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
Durant PD held a procession before laying K-9 Officer Bors to rest on Monday
Durant PD holds procession for fallen K-9
The Hilburn’s were pinned for almost two hours before being freed by the Marietta Fire...
Love Co. crash leaves one dead and three in the hospital

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
Linda Thompson is forever grateful to everyone who helped after she suffered cardiac arrest at...
Woman saved by gym members after suffering cardiac arrest during workout
Chair Jerome Powell has been stressing that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Fed Chair Powell sees ‘significant’ inflation drop in 2023
Tracking your subscription services
Expert advice for managing recurring subscriptions
Expert advice for managing recurring subscriptions