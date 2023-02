Texas (KXII) - An Arkansas man, wanted for possessing several bombs, has been arrested in Austin.

According to a tweet from FBI Little Rock, Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency.

Last night, Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested without incident in Austin, TX by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency (RA).



Since the investigation remains ongoing, we will not be sharing additional details about his arrest. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/AlI56SudoY — FBI Little Rock (@FBILittleRock) February 7, 2023

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

