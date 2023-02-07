McAlester doctor pleads guilty to unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester doctor plead guilty to six county of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Nelson Onaro, 61, was initially charged by a federal grand jury in Sept. 2020 with 24 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance.

Onaro admitted to writing a prescription for the controlled substance, Adderall, for one of his staff members with the understanding that the staff member would fill the prescription and deliver the pills back to Onaro for his personal use.

As a part of the plea agreement, Onaro agreed to surrender his Oklahoma medical license.

