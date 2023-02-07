Texoma Local
Plainview’s Keith and Winchester headed to play college football

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With signings stacking up all around the area, the action continued across the Red River in Oklahoma, as Plainview Football sends two more athletes to the next level to play college football.

Starting off with Garrett Keith heading to Stillwater to join Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State next season for the Cowboys offensive line.

“They hit on it with the Cowboy culture. I mean it’s a real thing, you go there, and you’re automatically accepted,” said Keith. “I mean they like you for who you are. You don’t have to put any kind of shade on it.”

Then it was Tyler Winchester putting pen to paper joining Bo Atterberry and the Southeastern Savage Storm for his inaugural class for 2023.

“Good facility, that really stood out to me. Good coaches. Good people to be around, stood out to me and I just like the environment,” said Winchester. “It’s a good environment. It’s in a good place, Durant is a nice place.”

