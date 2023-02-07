Sherman’s Acting Fire Chief appointed as permanent Fire Chief

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s official, Acting Fire Chief, Billy Hartsfield, is now Sherman’s new Fire Chief.

“Feels good, you know, it’s something me and my family have worked toward for over a decade, it’s been the goal,” Hartsfield said.

Hartsfield stepped in last October when former Chief, Danny Jones, and his assistant, Chris Olson, Suddenly left the department.

Hartfield has served the community for 15 years. He says he is glad all of it was spent right here in Sherman.

“Oh the city, it means everything, the way people come out and support the first responders, and you know all the smiles and waves, you can’t go anywhere without getting a thank you,” Hartsfield said with a proud smile on his face.

City Manager, Robby Hefton, said he knew the department had internal potential, and after a series of interviews, he landed on the ideal candidate.

“It was my decision to appoint our new Fire Chief, Billy Hartsfield,” Hefton said.

The City Council agreed with a unanimous “I”.

The room was filled with laughter, clapping, and smiles as the new Fire Chief accepted the position.

Hartsfield said to expect adjustments under this new administration including changes to the chain of command and filling vacant positions.

“We’ll have a new fire marshal real soon,” Hartsfield said.

In his acceptance speech, he not only thanked his family and fellow firefighters but also gave his wife a gift. She opened up a T-shirt that read ‘I call dibs on the fire chief’. The whole room laughed as she proudly held it up for everyone to see.

“She deserves more praise, or just as much praise, as I do for earning this job,” Hartsfield said.

Mayor, David Plyer, speaks for all of Sherman…

“Congratulations, Bill Bob,” Plyer said.

