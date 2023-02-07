Stormy and Cold

An upper wave over west Texas will continue on an eastward path and pass over Texoma Wednesday evening. As the low draws closer upper level lifting increases and heavier rainfall will develop overnight and through the morning Wednesday. Severe weather is very unlikely, but heavy downpours and lightning can be expected. Total rainfall could exceed two inches in some spots. Watch out for water on roadways!

Skies clear beginning in the west Wednesday afternoon and across the entire area by Wednesday night as the low moves away. Thursday should be sunny and quite pleasant with highs in the near-60 degree range.

A surge of chilly air arrives Friday in the form of a cold front, it will be mostly sunny but windy and chilly on Friday with highs in the 40s. Saturday morning see lows in the 20s before southerly winds return on Sunday and bring a return to more moderate temperatures. Another upper low tracks our way for yet another shot at rain early next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.