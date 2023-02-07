Texas plans statewide TikTok ban for state business, how you can protect your privacy online

TEXAS (KXII) - The plan for a statewide ban of TikTok is taking shape, Governor Greg Abbott laid out the details Monday.

“I use TikTok pretty much for entertainment purposes,” TikTok user Lindsey Salzman said.

TikTok has more than a billion users, like Salzman.

On Monday, Texas joined a growing list of states initiating bans on TikTok on state devices.

“TikTok is not unique in many respects when it comes to social media and the issues around personal privacy,” said James E. Lee, the chief operating officer at the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Texas is banning the download or use of TikTok on state-issued devices and introducing network-based restrictions.

Starting mid-February Texas employees and contractors will not be allowed to do state business on personal devices with TikTok downloaded either.

“Because it’s so popular and because of its political interests around TikTok of where the information is being stored with whom it might be shared- all those issues just become amplified,” Lee said.

Abbott said TikTok could be a security concern since the app is owned by a Chinese Company where the law requires data sharing with the Chinese Communist Party, but some non-government workers like Salzman aren’t too concerned.

“I think it’s just silly. Me being me I don’t pay attention to that stuff. I’m just on there to laugh and have a good time. I don’t really think about if someone is looking at my data,” Salzman said.

Government or not, Lee said anyone on any app could be a target of cyber fraud.

“We’ve seen more than one thousand percent increase in social media accounts being taken over in the last year at the ITRC,” Lee said.

The best way to protect yourself, he said is to use multi-factor authentication, have unique and long passwords, and restrict who follows you.

