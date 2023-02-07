Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas plans statewide TikTok ban for state business, how you can protect your privacy online

The plan for a statewide ban of TikTok is taking shape, Governor Greg Abbott laid out the details Monday.
By Lauren Rangel and KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KXII) - The plan for a statewide ban of TikTok is taking shape, Governor Greg Abbott laid out the details Monday.

“I use TikTok pretty much for entertainment purposes,” TikTok user Lindsey Salzman said.

TikTok has more than a billion users, like Salzman.

On Monday, Texas joined a growing list of states initiating bans on TikTok on state devices.

“TikTok is not unique in many respects when it comes to social media and the issues around personal privacy,” said James E. Lee, the chief operating officer at the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Texas is banning the download or use of TikTok on state-issued devices and introducing network-based restrictions.

Starting mid-February Texas employees and contractors will not be allowed to do state business on personal devices with TikTok downloaded either.

“Because it’s so popular and because of its political interests around TikTok of where the information is being stored with whom it might be shared- all those issues just become amplified,” Lee said.

Abbott said TikTok could be a security concern since the app is owned by a Chinese Company where the law requires data sharing with the Chinese Communist Party, but some non-government workers like Salzman aren’t too concerned.

“I think it’s just silly. Me being me I don’t pay attention to that stuff. I’m just on there to laugh and have a good time. I don’t really think about if someone is looking at my data,” Salzman said.

Government or not, Lee said anyone on any app could be a target of cyber fraud.

“We’ve seen more than one thousand percent increase in social media accounts being taken over in the last year at the ITRC,” Lee said.

The best way to protect yourself, he said is to use multi-factor authentication, have unique and long passwords, and restrict who follows you.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old...
Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Man wanted for murder, police say
Andrew Swartz, 37, was arrested after police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana in his car...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
Durant PD held a procession before laying K-9 Officer Bors to rest on Monday
Durant PD holds procession for fallen K-9
The Hilburn’s were pinned for almost two hours before being freed by the Marietta Fire...
Love Co. crash leaves one dead and three in the hospital

Latest News

Construction on University Boulevard will have to wait, according to City of Durant.
Weather delays construction on University Boulevard
The city of Ardmore awaits sales tax renewal vote
Ardmore GAPS sales tax renewal on Feb. ballot
The plan for a statewide ban of TikTok is taking shape, Governor Greg Abbott laid out the...
Texas plans statewide TikTok ban for state business, how you can protect your privacy online
The City of Durant is saying thank you to the community after several local businesses chipped...
City of Durant thanking the community