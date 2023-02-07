Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TMC Medical Minutes- Shingles

TMC Medical Minutes- Shingles
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old...
Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Man wanted for murder, police say
Andrew Swartz, 37, was arrested after police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana in his car...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
A Colbert Public School employee is in jail on child porn charges.
Colbert School bus driver arrested for child porn
Durant PD held a procession before laying K-9 Officer Bors to rest on Monday
Durant PD holds procession for fallen K-9

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes- Shingles
TMC Medical Minutes- Hands-Only CPR
TMC Medical Minutes- Hands-Only CPR
TMC Medical Minutes- Glaucoma Awareness Month
TMC Medical Minutes- Glaucoma Awareness Month