Weather delays construction on University Boulevard

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Construction on University Boulevard will have to wait after the freeze last week made the site too muddy, according to the City of Durant.

In a press release the city said on Friday 3 Schiralli Construction Corporation returned to the construction site and attempted to return to work after the week-long winter storm but were unable to due so because of muddy conditions.

On Monday the company reported the site was still too muddy to safely resume as planned.

The city states, Schiralli will proceed as weather permits.

“We cannot be working in mud, trying to push a project along faster than can be feasibly possible,” owner Tony Schiralli said. “We are committed to try and finish this project and all the milestones, however, circumstances with mother nature are out of our control.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.