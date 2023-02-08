Atoka man arrested for possession of child porn

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - An Atoka man was arrested for possession of child pornography.

The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Baugher was arrested at his home after a search warrant was executed as the result of an OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) cyber tip. The sheriff’s office was informed that Baugher possessed videos of an underage victim.

During the search, deputies located four videos of an underage victim on Baugher’s cell phone.

Baugher denied knowledge of the videos.

Baugher was arrested and taken to the Atoka County Jail.

