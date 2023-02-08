Texoma Local
Callisburg’s Simpson signs with Southeastern Football

Calisburg's Simpson signs with SOSU
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - From Cooke County to the college ranks. After officially putting pen to paper, Callisburg’s Colton Simpson is rolling with Southeastern Football.

Simpson is headed to Durant after a decorated career with the Wildcats. Including the title of district all-utility football player of the year. As he now looks to bring that versatility to head coach Bo Atterberry and the Savage Storm Football team in 2023.

“Coach Atterberry man, he’s a great guy. He actually called me just to check up on me and see how my day was going,” said Simpson. “We talked for about an hour when I went on the official visit. He’s just an amazing guy. He’s just a good guy. I love it, I love the new coaching staff and I’m ready to get to work.”

