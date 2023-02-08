Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison trio headed to college ranks

Denison trio signs for college sports
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The college signing action continues from Grayson County, with three Denison Yellow Jackets headed to the college level.

Beginning with the leader of Denison Football over the past few seasons, Joshua Kurtenbach, who’s headed to Mary-Hardin Baylor to play defense for the Cru’s next season.

“Ever since I stepped foot on that campus, I knew like, man this is awesome. I want this place to be home,” said Kurtenbach. “So yeah, they are a really good football program and right now I want to compete for a spot.”

Then it was Jacket’s Offensive Lineman Kanyon Ives putting pen to paper as he signs with West Texas A&M Football, joining the Buffs in 2023.

“It was just everywhere I visited, I stepped there, and I felt something. The environment, the coaches, facilities, and all that,” said Ives. “It was just exactly what I wanted, exactly what I needed, so I knew that was home.”

Rounding out the action was baseball standout Garland Parker as he officially joins Prairie View A&M to continue his career out on the diamond.

“It was nice, because I had always dreamed of going to a D-1 school and now that I get the chance to,” said Parker. “I’m just ready to play at the next level and see how far I can go and hopefully make it to the league.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old...
Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Man wanted for murder, police say
Andrew Swartz, 37, was arrested after police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana in his car...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
A Colbert Public School employee is in jail on child porn charges.
Colbert School bus driver arrested for child porn
An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County...
Hazmat spill shuts down highway, Arkansas man injured after crash

Latest News

Sherman-Denison Girls Hoops Highlights
Sherman-Denison Girls Hoops Highlights
Sherman-Denison Boys Hoops Highlights
Sherman-Denison Boys Hoops Highlights
Gunter-Pottsboro Boys Hoops Highlights
Gunter-Pottsboro Boys Hoops Highlights
Gunter-Pottsboro Girls Hoops Highlights
Gunter-Pottsboro Girls Hoops Highlights
Calisburg's Simpson signs with SOSU
Callisburg’s Simpson signs with Southeastern Football