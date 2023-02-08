Denison trio headed to college ranks

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The college signing action continues from Grayson County, with three Denison Yellow Jackets headed to the college level.

Beginning with the leader of Denison Football over the past few seasons, Joshua Kurtenbach, who’s headed to Mary-Hardin Baylor to play defense for the Cru’s next season.

“Ever since I stepped foot on that campus, I knew like, man this is awesome. I want this place to be home,” said Kurtenbach. “So yeah, they are a really good football program and right now I want to compete for a spot.”

Then it was Jacket’s Offensive Lineman Kanyon Ives putting pen to paper as he signs with West Texas A&M Football, joining the Buffs in 2023.

“It was just everywhere I visited, I stepped there, and I felt something. The environment, the coaches, facilities, and all that,” said Ives. “It was just exactly what I wanted, exactly what I needed, so I knew that was home.”

Rounding out the action was baseball standout Garland Parker as he officially joins Prairie View A&M to continue his career out on the diamond.

“It was nice, because I had always dreamed of going to a D-1 school and now that I get the chance to,” said Parker. “I’m just ready to play at the next level and see how far I can go and hopefully make it to the league.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.