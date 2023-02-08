Texoma Local
Fire that started near space heater damages love county home

Criner Hill Fire Depart supplies smoke detectors after house fire(Criner Hill Fire Department)
By Brayel Brown
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - Fire damages a home in Love County, and firefighters say it started near a space heater.

Criner Hills Fire Department responded to a call on the fire northwest of Love County.

The fire was quickly extinguished leaving minimal damage to the home.

Firemen said that the old smoke detector sounded, and the resident got out safely.

Firefighter want to remind residents to be safe when operating heating equipment during the winter months.

“Rule number one is don’t ever use them with an extension cord,” said Chief Michael Campbell, “And have anything flammable away from them. You know no blankets, or anything close to them. That would prevent a fire.”

Firefighter came back to the home with new smoke detectors for the residents, made possible through the partnership with Love County Fire Department and the local Red Cross.

