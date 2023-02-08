Grayson County Spelling bee

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Transmissibility, that was the winning word that 5th grader Olivia Lowery spelled correctly to advance to the Dallas Regional Spelling Bee.

Lowery competed against five other students looking to take the winning spot.

Students spelling words of all levels.

For Lowery, the magic was all in the preparation.

She said, “I took the first page of the many pages of words, and I just typed the words like five or ten times, but recently I started looking at the many rules of spelling for the English language.”

A big supporter for Lowery was actually once her competitor, Chase Landers.

Landers said, “I was runner up and she was the winner, and I guess we just became friends.”

Landers said he also helped her prepare for the big day.

he explained, “A lot of back and forth talking, making sure everything was right.”

However, it wasn’t always a cake walk, lowery says she almost thought she lost it.

She said, “Frugal, I had seen that word, and I was pretty sure I had it right but I wasn’t totally sure, so I thought I would get out on that one.”

But she didn’t, Lowery will now advance to the Regionals in Dallas.

