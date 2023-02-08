Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County Spelling Bee

By Kayla Holt
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Transmissibility, that was the winning word that 5th grader Olivia Lowery spelled correctly to advance to the Dallas Regional Spelling Bee.

Lowery competed against five other students looking to take the winning spot.

Students spelling words of all levels.

For Lowery, the magic was all in the preparation.

She said, “I took the first page of the many pages of words, and I just typed the words like five or ten times, but recently I started looking at the many rules of spelling for the English language.”

A big supporter for Lowery was actually once her competitor, Chase Landers.

Landers said, “I was runner up and she was the winner, and I guess we just became friends.”

Landers said he also helped her prepare for the big day.

he explained, “A lot of back and forth talking, making sure everything was right.”

However, it wasn’t always a cake walk, lowery says she almost thought she lost it.

She said, “Frugal, I had seen that word, and I was pretty sure I had it right but I wasn’t totally sure, so I thought I would get out on that one.”

But she didn’t, Lowery will now advance to the Regionals in Dallas.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her one-month-old...
Ardmore mother charged after baby found in dumpster
Police said a man died after he was shot in the face and the suspect is still at large.
Man wanted for murder, police say
Andrew Swartz, 37, was arrested after police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana in his car...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
A Colbert Public School employee is in jail on child porn charges.
Colbert School bus driver arrested for child porn
FILE - Anthony Sanchez is currently housed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He...
Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student

Latest News

Grayson County Spelling bee
Grayson County Spelling Bee
An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County...
Hazmat spill shuts down highway, Arkansas man injured after crash
The numbers are in for last year's workforce data, and it's pointing to a whole lot of growth...
New data points to more growth in Texoma labor force
A fire destroyed a house and an RV on Tuesday morning
Explosion destroys house and RV in Durant; officials say