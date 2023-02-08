Man arrested for making terroristic threats

Texoma Local
Craig Duren, 55, was arrested for making terroristic threats(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gordonville man was arrested Monday for making terroristic threats.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call in reference to a threat made between a tenant and a landlord.

Police said when deputies arrived on scene, Craig Duren, 55, appeared to be intoxicated and was making threats towards a tenant.

Duren was arrested, booked into the Grayson County Jail, and released on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Sextortion, what parents and adults need to know
