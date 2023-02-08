Man suffers burns to face in house fire

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson man was treated for burns to his face after a house fire Tuesday.

According to Wilson Fire Chief Justin Nipp, the fire happened around 3:30 p.m. on Anshultz Rd.

Nipp said the homeowner ran into the house when he saw the fire, and suffered burns to his face.

The victim refused treatment at the scene, but later went to the hospital.

Nipp said the cause of the fire was an electrical short.

