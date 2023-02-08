Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

More than 200 discarded shotguns found in Oklahoma dumpster

Federal authorities say more than 200 shotguns have been found in a dumpster outside an...
Federal authorities say more than 200 shotguns have been found in a dumpster outside an Oklahoma firearms dealer.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) - Federal authorities say more than 200 shotguns have been found in a dumpster outside an Oklahoma firearms dealer.

A search warrant by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Oklahoma says 236 imported .20 gauge shotguns were found behind International Firearm Company in Midwest City.

Neither the ATF nor business owner Tony Mussatto immediately returned phone calls for comment Wednesday.

The search warrant says the shotguns were reported to police by sanitation worker in the Oklahoma City suburb on Jan. 19.

The document says agents were told the shotguns were defective, but that they appeared functional.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colbert Public School employee is in jail on child porn charges.
Colbert school bus driver arrested for child porn
An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County...
Arkansas man injured in Atoka Co. crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Andrew Swartz, 37, was arrested after police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana in his car...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
Pictured above from left to right: Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick...
4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say

Latest News

Jesse Paskiewicz was arrested in December for his role in a vehicle theft
Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged role in vehicle theft
Craig Duren, 55, was arrested for making terroristic threats
Man arrested for making terroristic threats
Dykalen Donnell Douglas
Paris murder suspect turns himself in
Sextortion, what parents and adults need to know
Sextortion - What parents and adults need to know