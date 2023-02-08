More than 200 discarded shotguns found in Oklahoma dumpster

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) - Federal authorities say more than 200 shotguns have been found in a dumpster outside an Oklahoma firearms dealer.

A search warrant by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Oklahoma says 236 imported .20 gauge shotguns were found behind International Firearm Company in Midwest City.

Neither the ATF nor business owner Tony Mussatto immediately returned phone calls for comment Wednesday.

The search warrant says the shotguns were reported to police by sanitation worker in the Oklahoma City suburb on Jan. 19.

The document says agents were told the shotguns were defective, but that they appeared functional.

