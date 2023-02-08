Morning Fog....Afternoon Sun Thursday

Rain ends this evening as an upper wave passes to the east of Texoma. However, don’t get out the sunglasses just yet; pockets of dense fog are expected to form Thursday morning as clear skies, diminishing winds, and high soil moisture make for a classic fog recipe. The fog should break up by late morning Thursday leaving us with a mostly sunny afternoon and highs in the 50s. Nice!

A strong cold front barrels into Texoma Thursday night, leaving us windy and much colder for Friday. A second upper low passes during the day Friday, and there’s a chance for a few flurries across the northern half of Texoma at that time. Since the odds for this are low, and it would only affect a smaller portion of the area, I won’t put it on the 7-day for now, but scattered flurries with no accumulation are certainly a possibility.

Saturday morning see lows in the 20s before southerly winds return on Sunday and bring a return to more moderate temperatures. Another upper low tracks our way for more rain Mon-Tue of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

