Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged role in vehicle theft

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne man was arrested, accused of being a participant in a vehicle theft.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate a vehicle theft that occurred in the 17000 block of Hwy 69 in Whitewright, on Oct. 28, 2022.

Police said the caller observed their own vehicle driving away from their residence and tried to follow it.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle on a back road and fled to a waiting passenger car, according to police.

Police said Jesse Paskiewicz was identified as one of the suspects of the theft.

Paskiewicz was arrested on Dec. 12, 2022 and is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

