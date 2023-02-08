Texoma Local
Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged role in vehicle theft

Jesse Paskiewicz was arrested in December for his role in a vehicle theft
Jesse Paskiewicz was arrested in December for his role in a vehicle theft(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne man was arrested, accused of being a participant in a vehicle theft.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate a vehicle theft that occurred in the 17000 block of Hwy 69 in Whitewright, on Oct. 28, 2022.

Police said the caller observed their own vehicle driving away from their residence and tried to follow it.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle on a back road and fled to a waiting passenger car, according to police.

Police said Jesse Paskiewicz was identified as one of the suspects of the theft.

Paskiewicz was arrested on Dec. 12, 2022 and is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

