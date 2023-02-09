Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested.

According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police Department.

Lopez was charged with child abuse and child abandonment.

Court documents state that on Saturday, Jan. 28th, Lopez reportedly admitted to police that she dumped the child in a bin at a church parking lot on Harris St.

The baby was found face down at the bottom of the empty dumpster, with bruises and a bloodied face.

He was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital and is expected to be ok.

Lopez’s bond is set at $10,000.

