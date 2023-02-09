Boswell man in hospital after motorcycle crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Boswell man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his motorcycle on Wednesday evening.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jimmy Smith, 33, was driving south on OK-78 when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a construction zone, and hit uneven pavement, causing him to slide on his left side.

Smith was taken to a hospital in Durant in stable condition with head, arm and internal injuries.

OHP said there was an odor of alcohol on Smith’s breath.

The crash is still under investigation, according to OHP.

