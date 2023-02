Candidate filings wrap up in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The filing period has ended for the Bryan County Municipal Elections. Here are a list of the candidates up for election.

Durant

Ward 2 2 year unexpired term

Lauran Fuller

Todd O’Neal

Jason Downs

Ward 3 4 year

Danny Sherrer

Ward 4 4 year term

Mike Davis

Mike Simulescu

At Large

Amy Hazell

Ryan Jones

Martin Tucker

Kinion Whittington

Achille

Town Trustees 3 Seats 4 Year term

Shana Howard

Teresa Scoggins

Laura Stanley

Randy Howard

Dottie Stout

Bennington

Town Trustees 3 Seats 4 Year term

Jeanne Kirk

Sheila Pierce

Charlotte Tyson

Bokchito

Town Trustees 2 Seats 4 Year term

Taylor Collins

Jennifer McDonald

Caddo

Town Trustees 3 Seats 4 Year term

Ron Fryer

Richard Braudrick

Donnie Jones

Clerk/ Treasurer 4 Year term

Charla McMichael

Calera

Town Trustees 3 Seats 4 Year term

Cheryl Johnson

Brandi Burkhalter

Garrett Nelson

Brian G. Norton

Joe Young

Clerk/ Treasurer 2 Year Unexpired term

Lindy Otts

Carmen Young

Colbert

Ward 1 4 Year term

Tim Fullen

Ward 2 2 Year Unexpired term

Angelina Arellano

Ward 3 4 Year term

Philip Weger

Ward 4 2 Year Unexpired term

Wiley D Hokett

Ward 5 4 Year term

David Sorrell

Town Clerk Treasurer 4 Year term

No one filed

