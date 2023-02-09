Texoma Local
City of Durant working to fill potholes left by the icy weather

Just this morning, we have patched 50 to 60 potholes.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The icy weather is behind us but the effects are still lingering.

Thursday, the City of Durant hit the pavement to start filling the potholes the ice created.

Rebecca Carroll, spokesperson for Durant said right now a “cold patch” is being put down, which is just a temporary fix.

The asphalt company working with the city was also slowed by the weather.

They said they will be able to begin more permanent patches starting Friday.

“Work began today because the weather was finally dry enough, the crew could go out. And just this morning, we have patched 50 to 60 potholes,” said Carroll.

You can report a pothole or any other concern by clicking here.

