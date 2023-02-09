Texoma Local
Durant detectives sworn in as FBI Task Force officers

Detective Randall Cheney, Detective Brandon Mitchell and Detective Rick Ford (left to right)...
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Three detectives in the criminal investigation division of the Durant Police Department were sworn in as Federal Bureau Investigation Task Force officers on Monday.

This is a first for Durant PD.

The sworn in officers are Detective Randall Cheney, Detective Brandon Mitchell and Detective Rick Ford.

The city of Durant’s spokesperson Rebecca Carroll said this will allow detectives to work on federal cases in the area.

”All of our detectives are currently in the process of becoming task force members but at this time, this morning, those three were the one that were sworn in,” Carroll said.

All three detectives will now have the ability to train with the FBI and other government agencies.

