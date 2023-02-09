Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘I thought I was dreaming’: Boulder crashes into home, misses couple sleeping

A resident in Hawaii says a boulder the size of a washing machine crashed into his home. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A homeowner in Hawaii says a boulder crashed into his home where he and his wife were sleeping this week.

KHNL reports the large rock knocked over a portion of a retaining wall before slamming into the home on Wednesday.

Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the boulder landed just a couple of feet from where he and his wife were sleeping.

“I heard a loud boom,” he said. “I thought I was dreaming or something.”

Ramelb said that after heavy rains in the area, he noticed water coming down from a reservoir above his home in January. But it is currently unclear if that could be related to the rock fall.

“I’m just trying to put the pieces together,” Ramelb said. “There’s just so many things that go through your mind. We’re just really fortunate.”

According to Ramelb, he has reached out to the Department of Water Supply on what to do next.

Wednesday’s incident comes after two previous rock-related incidents in the area.

Over the weekend, several boulders slid from a mountain slope to the right of Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay and two weeks ago a boulder crashed into a Palolo Valley home, narrowly missing a woman inside.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colbert Public School employee is in jail on child porn charges.
Colbert school bus driver arrested for child porn
An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County...
Arkansas man injured in Atoka Co. crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Andrew Swartz, 37, was arrested after police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana in his car...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
Pictured above from left to right: Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick...
4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas...
Texas executes inmate for fatally shooting 3 teens in 1998
FILE - The Tesla company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a dealership on Aug....
Driver in strange Tesla crash apparently moved to rear seat
CASA of Grayson County
Non-profit organization, CASA of Grayson County is looking for volunteers
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Turkish leader acknowledges ‘shortcomings’ in quake response