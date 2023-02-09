Man charged with child porn will serve no prison time

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pauls Valley man will not spend time in prison for an incident that occurred in 2020.

Police said Andrew Glenn Yoss, 30, was charged with 12 felonies, including child porn and using a camera in a clandestine manner, when he hid a cell phone in the bathroom of the restaurant he worked at.

Investigators in Garvin County said Yoss made hundreds of recordings over a seven month span, from May to Dec. of 2020, until a co-worker found the device and turned it in to police.

At least 10 male and female co-workers were recorded in the videos, including some who were minors, according to police.

In a plea, the child porn charges were amended and Yoss was given a five-year suspended sentence on 12 counts of using a camera in a clandestine manner.

Yoss will not have to register as a sex offender.

