Multiple Texoma athletes sign to colleges

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - National signing day was iced out a week ago in Texoma with many signing ceremonies pushed back, but the time has finally come with athletes now officially putting pen to paper.

Signing day begins in Sherman where the Bearcats are sending three to play at the college level. Connor Clark is headed to UT-Tyler to continue his baseball career, his teammate Adam Young signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan and Aries Jones is taking his talents to Arkansas-Monticello to play football.

”It feels amazing. This is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid,” said Young. “It feels incredible to keep my baseball career going as long as possible.”

”It was a good relationship between me and my position coach. I feel like he’s going to get me to where I need to be,” said Jones. “I like the school a lot. I already made some friends down there, so it’s pretty cool down there.”

”Definitely the coaches, just how welcoming, nice, and kind they were,” said Clark. “Straight off the bag, right when I got there on my visit, they were just so nice, welcoming and accepting.”

Over in Whitesboro, the Bearcats are sending two key members of the football team onto the next level. Jace Sanders is going to Hardin Simmons, while his teammate, Mac Harper signs with Central Missouri.

“They were welcoming with open arms and just the environment that they’ve set,” said Sanders. “The culture that they’ve set across the years being successful and being a winning team really was something I wanted to be a part of.”

“Central Missouri, I got there, I liked the teammates, I loved the coaches,” said Harper. “They were pretty much offering full, so I was like hey, why wait for anything else? Let’s do it now.”

In Ardmore, Kayden Blansett puts pen to paper to play football at Southwest Baptist after being a big-time contributor for Josh Newby’s bunch.

“Every day I came in here I just knew that I was going to get taught a new scheme or a new blocking assignment or something like that,” said Blansett. “Coach Newby taught me well. Coach Nailer, the O-Line coach this year taught me good as well. They really brought me to where I am today.”

Durant basketball star Addie McLemore signed her letter of intent to play close to home. She’ll head down the road to Southeastern suiting up for Darin Grover’s Savage Storm.

“Coach Grover and coach Kailey just made it seem like it would be a good place for me to call home for the next four years,” said McLemore.

Tom Bean volleyball puts three players in the college game including all-everything setter Raylynn Adams who will play at Lubbock Christian. Kailey Vick is headed up the street to Austin College. While Laramie Worley will continue her career at Seminole State.

“Just the environment at Lubbock Christian, it’s like a big family and everybody welcomes each other,” said Adam “The coaches are incredible over there.”

“Garza was my club coach for a while, so I bonded with him,” said Vick. “He was a great coach to me, and I really liked his way of coaching. I also love the girls there. They were very supportive of everything.”

“Coach was very nice and welcoming to me,” said Worley. “She showed me around campus and just made it great.”

Lindsay’s Coltan Hanks officially signs with NCTC for Golf. Hanks, a state title winner with the Knights in 2022, will now join the Lions first ever recruiting class for men’s golf.

“To me that’s something pretty special to get it up and going and be one of the first faces of it,” said Hanks. “Hopefully, you know, we can do well.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.