Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Non-profit organization, CASA of Grayson County is looking for volunteers

By Kayla Holt
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I believe it’s every adult’s job to ensure that all kids are raised in a home surrounded by love instead of terror, abuse, and violence,” CASA of Grayson County Advocate, Lee Ann Whitmire said.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Grayson County, also known as CASA, has been changing the lives of children within the foster care system for 30 years.

“I have worked with children who have been physically abused, sexually abused, some due to parent drug addictions. So, we come in and we work with these kids, ensure that their trajectory on their life changes to a more positive future,” Whitmire said.

With 30 children in Grayson County still in need of an advocate, CASA said they’re always looking for more volunteers.

“We’re seeing more and more children come into the child welfare system who need a volunteer casa to speak up for them, to help them navigate the system that they’re going through,” Development Director, Blake Bray said.

The non-profit not only needs volunteers, but money to help pay for things like training and transportation.

If you can’t be an advocate, there are other ways to help.

“Chocolate Indulgence is our annual fundraiser. It’s our one big fundraising event for costs of Grayson County. This year, we’re going to have local chefs and wineries. It’s going to be more like a cocktail party so people can mingle,” Bray said.

With the help from everyday people, CASA is able to be the voice for children in urgent need of support.

“We are able to step into their lives, create relationships with the kids, and help them believe in themselves and help them find hope,” Whitmire explained.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colbert Public School employee is in jail on child porn charges.
Colbert school bus driver arrested for child porn
An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County...
Arkansas man injured in Atoka Co. crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Andrew Swartz, 37, was arrested after police found more than 46 pounds of marijuana in his car...
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
Pictured above from left to right: Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick...
4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say

Latest News

Under this agreement, cities will pay $65 for sending a Class C inmate to the county jail.
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office creates agreements with cities requiring fees for certain inmates
Captain Casey Northcutt broke his neck and is recovering after spinal surgery.
Ada officer in recovering after a serious fall due to icy conditions
Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass Turfgrass, Grown by Charles Biney at Riverview Sod Ranch
Super Bowl LVII to be played on OSU turfgrass
A Wilson man is recovering from burns to his face after a running into a burning house
Man suffers burns to face in house fire