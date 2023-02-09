Non-profit organization, CASA of Grayson County is looking for volunteers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I believe it’s every adult’s job to ensure that all kids are raised in a home surrounded by love instead of terror, abuse, and violence,” CASA of Grayson County Advocate, Lee Ann Whitmire said.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Grayson County, also known as CASA, has been changing the lives of children within the foster care system for 30 years.

“I have worked with children who have been physically abused, sexually abused, some due to parent drug addictions. So, we come in and we work with these kids, ensure that their trajectory on their life changes to a more positive future,” Whitmire said.

With 30 children in Grayson County still in need of an advocate, CASA said they’re always looking for more volunteers.

“We’re seeing more and more children come into the child welfare system who need a volunteer casa to speak up for them, to help them navigate the system that they’re going through,” Development Director, Blake Bray said.

The non-profit not only needs volunteers, but money to help pay for things like training and transportation.

If you can’t be an advocate, there are other ways to help.

“Chocolate Indulgence is our annual fundraiser. It’s our one big fundraising event for costs of Grayson County. This year, we’re going to have local chefs and wineries. It’s going to be more like a cocktail party so people can mingle,” Bray said.

With the help from everyday people, CASA is able to be the voice for children in urgent need of support.

“We are able to step into their lives, create relationships with the kids, and help them believe in themselves and help them find hope,” Whitmire explained.

