Police: High speed chase in stolen pickup ends in arrest

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen pickup, police said.

According to court documents, Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering many people in the process.

Haney stole a Nissan pickup truck from Brandon Sanders on Feb. 1, as well as lawn tractors and equipment worth between $2,500 and $15,000, court documents state.

Haney faces three felony charges related to the incident:

Endangering other while eluding/attempting to elude police

Possession of stolen vehicle

Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

