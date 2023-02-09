Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: High speed chase in stolen pickup ends in arrest

Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering...
Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering many people in the process.(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen pickup, police said.

According to court documents, Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering many people in the process.

Haney stole a Nissan pickup truck from Brandon Sanders on Feb. 1, as well as lawn tractors and equipment worth between $2,500 and $15,000, court documents state.

Haney faces three felony charges related to the incident:

  • Endangering other while eluding/attempting to elude police
  • Possession of stolen vehicle
  • Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Kieara Lopez, 22, was arrested Thursday after leaving her baby in a dumpster last month
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County...
Arkansas man injured in Atoka Co. crash
Craig Duren, 55, was arrested for making terroristic threats
Man arrested for making terroristic threats
Jesse Paskiewicz was arrested in December for his role in a vehicle theft
Van Alstyne man arrested for alleged role in vehicle theft

Latest News

Opal Lee, left, who helped make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday, poses with her...
Opal Lee, ‘grandmother of Juneteenth,’ gets Texas portrait
Andrew Yoss, 30, will not serve prison time after being charged with 12 counts of child porn...
Man charged with child porn will serve no prison time
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Sherman Town Center
Sherman Bed Bath and Beyond to close
Kieara Lopez, 22, was arrested Thursday after leaving her baby in a dumpster last month
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster