Police: High speed chase in stolen pickup ends in arrest

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen pickup, police said.
According to court documents, Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering many people in the process.
Haney stole a Nissan pickup truck from Brandon Sanders on Feb. 1, as well as lawn tractors and equipment worth between $2,500 and $15,000, court documents state.
Haney faces three felony charges related to the incident:
- Endangering other while eluding/attempting to elude police
- Possession of stolen vehicle
- Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
