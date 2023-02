SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bed Bath and Beyond in Sherman Town Center will soon close its doors.

Bed Bath and Beyond announced that they will shut down 150 more stores, and the location in Sherman was on that list.

The company said the closures are a last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy.

There is no word yet on a closing date.

