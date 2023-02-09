Whitewright man who barricaded himself in apartment sentenced

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man who barricaded himself in a Whitewright apartment back in June of 2022 was sentenced to 8 months in jail and at least six months in a drug treatment program.

According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Dustin Armstrong, 35, plead guilty to three counts of felony deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and three counts of felony child endangerment, on December 8, 2022. He was sentenced Tuesday.

On June 5, 2022 Armstrong barricaded himself from police in his apartment located at the Abbington Commons Apartments off Echols Lane.

After speaking with officers from Whitewright over the phone, Armstrong was arrested.

“He was able to come out peacefully so that nobody was injured,” Capt. Sarah Bigham said.

As a condition of probation, Armstrong must attend a substance abuse felony punishment facility (SAFP), a six to nine month lock down drug treatment program in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID).

