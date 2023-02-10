Ardmore Chamber of Commerce heard ideas on ways to help underserved communities

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- The city of Ardmore had the first Chamber of Commerce luncheon of the year February 9, at the Ardmore Convention Center.

At the luncheon Chamber Members focused on specific places in southern Oklahoma in need of improvement.

The members gathered to listen in on the ideas from a speaker of Communities Unlimited.

Communities Unlimited is a nonprofit organization that focuses on the help of developing smaller communities.

“And we really do want to see small communities grow and be successful, " said Senior Economic Development Lender for Communities Unlimited Debra Williams, “So if there’s ever an opportunity to reach out to us, do if there’s something we can do for your community.”

With loans and other assistance Communities United helps bridge the racial divide and help people build better communities.

The next chamber luncheon is set April 20.

