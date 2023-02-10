Texoma Local
A+ Athlete: Danleigh Harris, Roff

By Dylan Morgan
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROFF, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Danleigh Harris of Roff High School.

Danleigh currently holds the top ranking in her class with a GPA of 4.19, she’s a member of both the National Honor Society and Oklahoma Honor Society and was a part of the Roff academic team which qualified for the area tour.

“Danleigh is very kind and thoughtful, and she’s always been one that has understood that if I take care of things, the little things every day, that there’s a bigger payoff at the end,” said Roff Biology Teacher Lana Simon.

“It’s all about balancing my schedule and figuring out how to make everything work. There might be times when I have to do homework on the way to games or on the way home from games,” said Harris. “There are also times when I have to make sacrifices too. Instead of going out with friends on the weekend or even throughout the week, sometimes I’m going to have to stay in and do my college work.”

Out on the diamond, Danleigh has made her name almost synonymous with Roff Softball. Leading to the Lady Tigers on the mound to a state title in 2021, while also being named the season MVP. Then in 2022, she continued her dominance by making the all-state team as she also passed the 1000 career strikeout mark, making history for Roff.

“She is an athlete that all coaches dream of. She works hard on the field, she does anything you ask her,” said Roff Softball head coach Jaden Reed. “She’s that kid is going to show up to practice 15-30 minutes early, ready to go, making sure everyone is doing what they’re supposed to be doing. A leader on the field, a leader off the field.”

“I’ve definitely gotten a lot tougher mentally. There are a lot of times when you’re in situations where you might have the bases loaded and no outs and you have to fight through that,” said Harris. “Especially if you’re in the middle of the state tournament, it’s win or go home and if you don’t win then your season’s over. So, I’ve definitely gotten a lot tougher mentally for that.”

