Beloved Durant drive-in restaurant has grand re-opening after renovations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wright’s Drive-in in Durant reeves up for a fresh start after closing for renovations this past summer. Customers have eagerly waited for the restaurant to open its doors again.

The remodel came after a minor fire, Owner Courtney Epps said they used this as an opportunity to add upgrades.

“This is an old building, we’ve been here a long time,” Courtney Epps said.

The restaurant was originally opened by Wayne and Laura Wright in 1967. It was sold to Epps’ family nearly ten years later and has been in her family ever since.

“We have a brand new kitchen, with brand new equipment, we have opened up the front space,” Courtney Epps said.

She said her favorite addition is a not-so-new piece of wood that is a part of the original exterior of the building. This building has been standing since the late 40s.

Epps’ husband, Nicholas Epps, did the majority of the renovations in the building. He said his heart stopped when he discovered this hidden gem.

“Being able to present something in such an old building, such an old environment, and bring it back to life, it’s still here and it’s still beautiful,” Nicholas Epps said.

These wooden walls have seen decades of treasured moments. In high school, Sue Rhae, worked at the restaurant before it became Wrights.

“Well it’s very sentimental because I have a lot of memories here,” Rhae said.

She said ever since coming back feels like home because she has been dining at the drive-in…

“Forever,” Rhae said.

Manager Cathy Mayhues married into a Wright’s loving family, but her husband was born into it.

“This was his first stop home from the hospital,” Mayhues said.

This is a tradition that has been carried on in her family.

“All of but one of my grandkids has come straight to Wrights from the hospital,” Mayhues said.

Now that this wooden centerpiece has been repurposed, it will continue to see new precious memories.

“We still see new faces after all this time, and so that lets us know we’re doing something right,” Courtney Epps said.

Customers of all ages are ecstatic to be able to pull back into the drive-in and get their favorite meals again.

A young boy, Canaan was extra excited as he begged his mom for a special order.

“Strawberry shake and a regular fry,” Canaan said.

