Black owned plumbing business still apart of Ardmore community 75 years later

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - February is black history month. We don’t have to go far to see the influence of countless unsung heroes. People like Stanley Agers, who in 1949 founded Agers Plumbing in Ardmore 75 years ago, a business his grandson runs today.

Earlier this week, New 12′s Brenda Teele spoke with three members of the Agers family, his daughter Jeanette Hutchinson, PhD, and two grandchildren, Michael Richard and Cynthia Posey about the family legacy.

Grandson Michael recalls, “There were two plumbers in Ardmore, Oklahoma and he was the only black plumber.” “Daddy was the only person to own, we call it a backhoe. And he had 6 men working for him,” added Jeanette.

When we think about black history, sometimes the contributions of unsung heroes are overlooked, but Ardmore had a thriving business district. Jeanette said, “Not only my daddy was in business, but my grandmother was also in business, she owned a grocery store”.

Agers was also instrumental in starting a recreation center for black children in Ardmore and getting them a swimming pool. At the time, blacks weren’t allowed to swim in “white only” pools. Agers made a difference in the community.

“He bought a lot of properties on the northeast side of Ardmore. Over nine to 12 properties that were his real estate. And each one of those properties were passed on to his children”, said grand-daughter Cynthia Posey. Agers’ daughter, Jeanette Akins Hutchinson, PhD said, “And to this day we each own the property that daddy bought and each one of us inherited. Grandson, Michael Richard added, “Being that my grandfather was a landowner, he was able to vote in segregated Oklahoma. And you had to know somebody who had land in order to take somebody else to the polls. So, my grandmother and grandfather would do that. The people that didn’t own land in Ardmore, they would take them to the polls to vote.”

All 10 of agers children went to college. The Agers family says that education was priority number one in their home.

