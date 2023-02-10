Boil water order issued for City of Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A boil water order was issued for Van Alstyne residents Friday.

According to the city, the notice is due to a loss of pressure caused by a water main break.

All customers are being asked to boil their water prior to consumption.

The city states, to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions, the city adds.

Customers will be notified when the water is safe to drink.

