DEPORT, Texas (KXII) - A boil water order issued for the City of Deport on Feb. 2 was lifted Thursday.

The boil water order was issued after last week’s ice storm knocked out power, which lead to a failure at the city’s water tower.

City officials said repairs have been made and water quality tests show the water is safe to drink again.

Good Morning Deport! THE BOIL NOTICE IS LIFTED. Posted by City of Deport on Thursday, February 9, 2023

