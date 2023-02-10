Buddy Ball returning to Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -After a two year absence, Buddy Ball is making its return to Denison Youth Sports.

”I think that sports should be enjoyed by everyone,” President of Denison Youth Sports, Bianca Crouse said. “It doesn’t matter what your capabilities are. There are no limitations.”

The program is designed to allows kids with mental and physical disabilities the opportunity to enjoy the game of baseball.

“He was really excited,” mother of Buddy Ball player, Tiata Adams said. “He was like, really? I can play baseball again?”

”This is a sport that we want to share with the community for any and all,” Crouse said. “There is no limitations that who should be able to play baseball.”

Each player gets a buddy, who helps them at the plate and in the field.

”They get to go across all bases and they’ll get to come home to home plate and score a run,” Crouse said. “They’ll be the soft squishy balls by standard and we’ll be following the guidelines to make sure it’s a safe sport.”

”There’s no score, there’s no outs. The kids all get to have fair gameplay,” Adams said. “I think it’s going to be great. I think they’re going to love it.”

Buddy Ball was a part of the Denison Little League’s Challenger program, but was cancelled back in 2020 due to COVID. The community is excited to see it return.

”It’s been very, very exciting,” Crouse said. “Just to hear the joy in their voices in knowing that they will get to play ball and not just sit of the sidelines anymore.”

The program is for kids ages 5-16. Registration is free and is open through March 1st. You can sign up at denisonll.net. Games are expected to begin by mid April and will be played at the Denison Little League Fields at Waterloo Park.

”Don’t let your disabilities hold them back from coming and trying this,” Adams said. “This is good for autistic kids, for physically disabled kids. Get them out here, let them play and let them enjoy the experience.”

Crouse says she hopes to see the fields filled with many kids as possible.

”Not just Denison, if you’re in Sherman, come on,” Crouse said. “If you’re on Oklahoma, come on and play. There’s no limitations, we just want everyone to come out and play ball.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.