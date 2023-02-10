The Choctaw Nation provides 30 new homes to tribal members

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -“I think my children have a better opportunity,” the Heflin family opened the doors to their new home.

“Well I was in the army and deployed and she did all the work,” Dustin Heflin said.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma held a ribbon cutting for 30 new lease to purchase or LEAP homes in Durant.

“Which the average payment on these are around $600 when the rent in this area is going for a thousand dollars to 15-hundred-dollars,” said Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation.

The LEAP program assists families with credit issues and they will work to buy the home through homebuyer education courses.

“It’s our goal of trying to provide affordable housing to our tribal members in this area,” Chief Batton said.

And the Choctaw Nation plans to continue building homes for members in need.

“Now that we have 140 new homes now that our tribal members here in Bryan County have the keys to, so we’re going to build another hundred this coming year,” said James Dry, Tribal Council District 9.

“We do build according to population base so in other words, there’s a need in Bryan County of a hundred homes that’s what we’re going to build, if there’s a need in Choctaw County, that’s what we’re going to do,” Chief Batton said.

For Chief Batton this is a time to reflect how the nation has grown over the years, “I just think about when I started within the tribe we had about 110 employees in 1987 to have over 12,000 employees now and to send all the kids that we do to college and to provide housing, it’s just awesome.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.