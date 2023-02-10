The City of Sherman honors the Mississippi Freedom Riders for Black History Month

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The celebration of Black History Month continues with several events taking place this weekend in Sherman.

The Bowie Foundation’s 3rd Annual Black History Month Festival is stacked with special appearances from those who paved the way for the next generation.

“This is something that I lived and did, and dealt with as a teenager, not knowing at that time, that we were making such an impact,” founder of the Bowie Foundation, Barbara Bowie said.

As Bowie recalled her days as an activist, she shared stories of the Freedom Riders, a group of people who were verbally and physically abused while fighting for civil rights.

“We did that so that our kids and their kids and so forth, future generations wouldn’t have to go through what we went through,” Bowie said.

Ready to educate, and inspire, The Bowie Foundation has thrown together quite the lineup.

From a Black History Youth Summit, a Civil Rights Musical, Freedom Parade, and a banquet.

“The first event will happen tomorrow, and that’s at both schools, Sherman and Denison, where the Freedom Writers will go to the schools, and the students have been prepping all week and have got questions for them, and they’ll have an exchange of, what was it like to be a Freedom Writer? What do you think for the future? And so that’s how we start the day off, and then in that evening is we have the play, “Historian Kurt Cichowski said.

Then Saturday, there’s the parade.

“You can go to the corner of Walnut and Pecan any time before 10:00 am and get on the bus with the Freedom Riders and lead the parade, 48 people in it, all through and around Downtown Sherman and then back,” Cichowski said.

