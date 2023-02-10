Texoma Local
CLEAR Alert issued for Denton County man

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old man who left his home in Aubrey Friday morning.

The Aubrey Police Department said Lee Gills is 6 feet tall, weighs 250 pounds, is bald, and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, cut off gray sweat shorts, and slippers.

Police said Gills left his residence located in the 1600 Blk of Millican Ln. at approximately 5 a.m. without notifying family members about his destination. He also left his cell phone and medications for various medical conditions behind.

Gills is believed to be traveling in a 2016 blue Mazda 6 with Texas license plate HDX-7731.

Police said Gill frequents the Frisco area or Suffolk Virginia area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Aubrey Police Department at 940-365-2601.

Posted by Aubrey Police Department on Friday, February 10, 2023

