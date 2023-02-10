Texoma Local
Denison man missing since January

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Police need help finding a missing Denison man.

According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5 around 5:30 a.m.

Garcia’s family says he left for work but never came back and that his phone was found inside the vehicle.

Denison police said they’re investigating.

If you have any information about Mr.Garcia’s whereabouts please call the police at (903) 465-2422.

